Just marveling over the efficiency of certain German expressions… specifically ist/soll.

In English (with the help of the fantastic LEO discussions):

– “target vs actual business results analysis”

– “variance analysis”

– “nominal-actual value analysis”

– “deviation appraisal”

but most interestingly, this case of translating “Motivation entsteht über Ist-Soll-Diskrepanzen” in the context of personal motivation and time management.

Don Tyler suggests this apt translation:

“Motivation arises from the discrepancy between what is and what you feel should be.”