German revealed: ist/soll
Just marveling over the efficiency of certain German expressions… specifically ist/soll.
In English (with the help of the fantastic LEO discussions):
– “target vs actual business results analysis”
– “variance analysis”
– “nominal-actual value analysis”
– “deviation appraisal”
but most interestingly, this case of translating “Motivation entsteht über Ist-Soll-Diskrepanzen” in the context of personal motivation and time management.
Don Tyler suggests this apt translation:
“Motivation arises from the discrepancy between what is and what you feel should be.”
01/07/2017
Yeah, that’s German efficiency at work 😉 …
But it seems that similar expressions exist in English as well, see Is-ought problem aka Hume’s law.
BTW, Happy New Year to you and Tatjana!
01/07/2017
Hi Christopher! Happy New Year to you to!
Perhaps the efficiency of German is that Germans don’t fear sounding educated 😉